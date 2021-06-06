Elon Musk has been dragging Bitcoin where it dreaded to go

Without pressure from legal tender laws, Bitcoin’s value comes from a shared belief in its resistance to censorship. In earlier days, the prospect of centralized mining would be enough to turn participants away. In 2014, one Bitcoin mining pool briefly gained 51% of the total hashing power, prompting a global sell-off. Even though it might have been possible to exploit majority hash power for profit, the possibility of shattering the illusion of decentralized trust motivated that pool’s operators to back off. The company issued a statement promising to keep future power below 40% and urged others to do the same.