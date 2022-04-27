Elon Musk may have overplayed his hand on Twitter

Unusually for someone in the midst of a takeover battle, Musk went on the very public stage of a TED event in Vancouver two weeks ago and outlined his plans for Twitter. Unfortunately, perhaps because of the spotlight brought on by his Twitter bid, this was not the thoughtful Musk who had appeared at a TED talk five years earlier. Instead, he sounded like a jargon-spouting McKinsey consultant fused with the humanism of Mother Teresa. Statements such as “Civilizational risk is decreased… the more we can increase the trust of Twitter as a public platform" and the equally grandiose “Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated" flowed like a flood of treacle from the stage. To be fair, as his biographer Ashlee Vance observed, Musk often sounds as if he’s been coining mission statements since he was 14 because he has spoken in such grand tones all along. Still, there was little evidence of Musk’s irreverent wit and sparky intelligence that earned him 80 million plus followers on Twitter.

