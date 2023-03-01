Elon Musk might have found his big post-Twitter fascination

All in all, you might think Elon Musk’s stepping back would bode well for Twitter. But there is still the question of who would take his place. Tech newsletter Platformer reported on Tuesday that Musk appeared to favour Musk loyalist Steve Davis as Twitter’s next CEO. Davis, known for working 16-hour-days, is currently on loan from his normal day job as CEO of one of the billionaire’s other firms, the Boring Company. Twitter staff told me last December that Davis was already running day-to-day business at Twitter, and that he was “always around." That month, Musk reportedly told Davis to cut $500 million in costs. The executive cut around $1 billion instead, while sleeping in the office with his partner and newborn.