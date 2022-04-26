Elon Musk’s leveraged buyout may endanger Twitter’s future

Maybe that will be manageable? It’s a close call. Twitter’s cash flows (the money it hauls in before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) are projected to be about $1.43 billion this year and $1.85 billion in 2023. So debt payments will consume a huge chunk of Twitter’s cash. Homeowners underwater on a big mortgage and related interest payments will be able to sympathize with the financial corner in which Musk may be putting Twitter. Musk is going to have about $1 billion in interest payments to make, and should Tesla’s shares hit rough waters, he could get squeezed, but let’s leave his wallet out of the mix for now. Twitter itself is going to have to churn at full throttle to earn the kind of money it needs to be both profitable and self-sufficient.