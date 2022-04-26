Elon Musk Twitter takeover: A new form of activist investment

Musk is driven by the opportunity to change all of that. With Twitter, he has the readymade platform to show the world that it can emerge as a neutral champion of free speech rather than censuring it. We can now expect to see a less ‘woke’ Twitter. We expect to see Twitter transform itself into a media company from a tech-based messaging platform. This will open new revenue opportunities especially from adverting by global brands. Musk has already disclosed his plans to offer verified accounts as a subscription service at $3 per month. We expect this will be taken up by many subscribers. Finally, we expect to see a sharp reduction in bots and fake accounts as Musk will use the tech capabilities to sanitize the platform.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}