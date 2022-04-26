Elon Musk Twitter takeover: A new form of activist investment

Elon Musk Twitter takeover: A new form of activist investment2 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Analysts have always been puzzled by the failure of a massive global product like Twitter to generate profits and growth that would drive its valuation
The acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk should be seen as a new form of activist investment where the agenda is not only financial gains by restructuring an underperforming business but also to make the platform more relevant for its global customer base.
The stock of Twitter has been a rank underperformer since its listing in 2013. The IPO was done at a market cap of $31 billion which is almost the market cap at which Musk started buying the shares of the company for earlier this year.
Even at the acquisition price of $ 54.2 per share, the price has barely returned 9% per year from its IPO price of $ 26 per share. This is in stark contrast to the massive returns generated over the same period by leading FAANG stocks like Apple and Amazon that have gone on to become trillion-dollar businesses.
Analysts have always been puzzled by the failure of a massive global product like Twitter to generate profits and growth that would drive its valuation higher. The problem that Twitter has historically faced is balancing its role as the ‘global townhouse’ with a business that generates profits.
Under founder Jack Dorsey, the company took its moral role very seriously by censoring and even redirecting public discourse leading to higher engagements but lower ad revenue. Unlike its peers, it failed to build a robust advertising and subscription business despite having an unmatched global base of almost 400 million users most of whom are highly active on the platform. It has constantly failed to use deep tech to weed out bots and offensive content despite its best efforts.
Musk is driven by the opportunity to change all of that. With Twitter, he has the readymade platform to show the world that it can emerge as a neutral champion of free speech rather than censuring it. We can now expect to see a less ‘woke’ Twitter. We expect to see Twitter transform itself into a media company from a tech-based messaging platform. This will open new revenue opportunities especially from adverting by global brands. Musk has already disclosed his plans to offer verified accounts as a subscription service at $3 per month. We expect this will be taken up by many subscribers. Finally, we expect to see a sharp reduction in bots and fake accounts as Musk will use the tech capabilities to sanitize the platform.
Overall, we expect Twitter to finally realize its full potential under the leadership of Elon Musk. That he will add to his billions in the process will be an ancillary outcome.
Abhay Agarwal is Founder, and Fund Manager, Piper Serica, SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service Provider.