Emerging countries won’t pick sides in the US-China cold war

Many of the hot wars of the cold war could have been avoided had the then-top superpower recognized the pragmatic self-interest of smaller nations—the imperatives of self-strengthening that made Ho Chi Minh reach out to US diplomats early in his career as a nation-builder. Instead, cold warriors such as US Secretary of State John Foster Dulles and CIA director Allen Dulles made the world a more dangerous place with their stubborn bloc-thinking. In one notorious act, the US cancelled promised aid to Egypt’s Aswan Dam at the last minute, humiliating Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser (a persecutor of communists, incidentally) and forcing him to turn to the Soviet Union for help. The Dulles brothers also convinced themselves that India, self-avowedly neutral, was in the Soviet camp. “Dull, Duller, Dulles," as Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru dubbed the brothers, could not see that India, like all developing nations, was focused on pursuing its own vital interests.