Emotional excess: Save yourself from AI over-dependency
Mala Bhargava 4 min read 09 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Chatbots are getting so good at understanding human emotions, we’re trusting them more than we do each other.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Over general chatter, I mentioned something I had been working on using ChatGPT. “You call your ChatGPT ‘It’?" a friend asked in great surprise. “Not ‘she’ or ‘he’?"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story