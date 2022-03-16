Employers should stop being so secretive about salary scales

Here’s what’s realistic. Managers should offer at least a range when offering salaries and raises, with clear criteria on what it takes to be at either end of the range. To ensure fairness, the criteria and the salary ranges need to be set by upper management and HR rather than on a case-by-case basis. Managers should have pay conversations regularly with team members. Ask how each person feels about their compensation. Talk honestly about why they’re making and actionable steps they could take to get to the next level. It can look like this: ‘The range for your role is $100,000-$150,000. You are at $120,000 for this reason and to get to $150,000, let’s work on these measurable outcomes within this span of time.’ An employee, especially one from a historically underestimated background, would walk away feeling like she has fair access to information. And in a tight labour market like today’s, workers have options and prefer regular communication.

