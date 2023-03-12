Empowerment of women is a real necessity of time1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:00 PM IST
The current Lok Sabha has 82 female members, representing half the population.The current Lok Sabha has 82 female members, representing half the population.
New Delhi: New hopes were sown a few days ago during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) bidding process. Twenty professional cricketing women joined the crorepati club at this time. Smriti Mandhana received the largest sum of all, ₹3.4 crore. Several young players at the Indian Premier League do not receive this much money. Even Babar Azam, the cricket captain of neighbouring Pakistan, couldn’t receive as much money. These are undoubtedly positive early indications.
