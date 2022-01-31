Enabling policies can be brought in Budget 2022 to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’

With India generating so many startups and unicorns, another critical issue that we expect the 2022 Union budget to address is Employee Stock Ownership Plans (esops) taxation. Startups have been generating wealth-creation opportunities for employees, to drive up shared ownership and productivity through esops. However, employees are liable to pay taxes while encashing esops, without the option to set off gains against any future investment. This is where the government can help improve the edtech ecosystem by revising the taxation on esops and bringing it on par with listed equity taxation. The risk for the exercise remains the same as it is for normal stocks. Tax reduction on esops will help bring down the risk associated with the plan and encourage employees to enrol for such schemes.