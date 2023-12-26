Enabling small businesses with digital first tools for future growth
India's tech talent and collaborative efforts position the country as a leader in AI development, and the open ecosystem fosters global collaborations and addresses ethical concerns.
India is scripting history in tech-enabled socio-economic transformation. With innovations taking place at an increasingly fast pace, technology has considerably helped create new opportunities for millions to have impactful jobs, develop skills, and grow our economy in ways that will forever transform the country.