Encounters with Indian democracy in UP, Uttarakhand

However, an MLA confided in me that though he gets votes in the name of his party and its top leader, he has to spend hefty sums to win elections. While the leaders are applauded, there is nothing for him to show to his electorate? The ministers and chief ministers are chosen by the leadership, and they devote all their time and effort to keep them happy and serve their interests. “The bureaucrats do not listen to us, since we have no say in their appointment," he added. But, are the representatives capable of protecting the rights of the common man? Unfortunately, statistics say just the opposite. If the latest report of ADR is to be believed, during the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 4,442 people jumped onto the electoral fray. Out of these, 1,142 candidates have serious criminal cases. The number of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates with criminal cases is 169, while it is 224 for Samajwadi Party, 153 for BSP, 160 for Congress and 18 for Rashtriya Lok Dal. Some are even facing charges of murder, rape and kidnapping. Election after election, this trend is increasing.