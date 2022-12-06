End of front-loaded hikes?

The October CPI inflation print was just a shade above market forecasts at 6.8%, largely due to slightly higher food prices. The worry though, is that core (non-food and fuel) inflation remains sticky. By every measure— trimmed means, momentum diffusion, share of core components with inflation greater than 6%, etc.—core inflation remains high and might result in headline inflation remaining elevated despite falling food and fuel prices. Our view is that CPI inflation, given seasonal trends, will wobble near 6.6% over the next few months, falling below 6% only in March 2023. Thereafter, CPI inflation is likely to fall to an average of near 5% in FY24, given reasonable economic assumptions. Globally, developed markets’ inflation is expected to drop from currently high levels, given normalizing global supply chains, falling freight and shipping rates, moderating demand, etc.

