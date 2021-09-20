End quantitative easing policies for us to get a more equal world

Further, the committee urged the Bank of England to engage in a debate about the trade-offs created by sustained QE policies. That is the crux of the issue. Central bankers are unelected powers, in the words of one who belonged to the club. They have also been largely unaccountable for the trade-offs that their policies have created. None of the major central banks in the West has been open to an honest debate on the consequences of their policies for economic, social and political stability over the medium to long-run, now that these policies have been in place for more than a decade. It gets worse. As an add-on, some of them now want a green mandate.