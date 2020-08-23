Endurance may be nature’s reward for being ordinary

You may want to quarrel with me over the matter of cricket captaincy. You might tell me Waugh led Australia to many wins, and I will tell you that with the same Aussie team, even I could have won many matches, with my mom as vice-captain. You could say that Ganguly “nurtured" the young; and I will say this promotion of new talent might have been to counter his more gifted peers. You may say Dhoni “rotated the field" well and that he yelled wise things from behind the stumps. And I will ask you if those things made him deserving of a place in the Indian side long after he was past his peak.