As the details of the mega fiscal package of ₹20 trillion announced by the prime minister are slowly being revealed by the finance minister (FM), it is increasingly becoming clear that it has less to do with the immediate crisis of lives and livelihood and more to do with the long-term agenda of reforms and development. The third instalment focused on the agriculture and allied sector was no different, with a lot of promises and budgetary support, although with no expiry date.

It is clear that the stimulus is in the midst of a large and expanding humanitarian crisis of hunger, starvation and poverty driven by declining incomes. Therefore, what is of utmost importance is the need to provide incomes and food to the poor, migrants and a majority of the workers engaged in the agricultural sector. As the FM pointed out, the lockdown has led to a sharp decline in demand for agricultural commodities, particularly perishable commodities. Unable to sell due to supply chain disruptions, most farmers had to resort to distress sale or destroying their produce. The decline in demand for milk was pointed out by FM, but the same is true of a range of other agricultural commodities.

Other than wheat harvest, which has seen public procurement, most of the other crops have seen a sharp drop in farm gate prices. And it has not happened because of lack of reforms but because of the decline in demand due to the aggressive lockdown.

That is why any discussion and promise of reforms has no relevance for farmers struggling to realize profits having invested large amounts in cultivation. Unfortunately, none of the reforms discussed would have any impact in the immediate future, let alone the promised investments in agricultural infrastructure at a time of uncertainty on the fiscal situation.

As the FM pointed out, out of 11 announcements, three were only about reforms. Among these, APMC reforms, online trading (e-NAM) and ‘One Nation One Market’ have been talked about for more than a decade. The incumbent government itself has highlighted these as achievements umpteen number of times. However, the reality is that most of them have failed to take off due to lack of investment and consensus on what constitutes reforms. Similarly, the agenda of raising agricultural exports to ₹1 trillion has to be seen in the context of a secular decline in agricultural exports during the past five years.

Most of these reforms are about marketing, storage and access to credit to farmers and farmers’ organizations. The cluster-based approach and formalization of micro food enterprises are more than five years old and have already been initiated in Jammu and Kashmir and many other states, but have failed to take off in the absence of adequate investment.

The issue is not providing choice to farmers to sell their produce but creating purchasing power among the consumers to buy agricultural produce. Once there is demand, the choice of markets is secondary and farmers have time and again shown their resilience by increasing production and making their produce reach the farthest corners, including boosting exports.

Slogans, acronyms and vision statements, however profound, are unlikely to be of any help unless the government decides to put its money where its mouth is. And these need to be put on the table now and not in some distant future.

Himanshu is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi.

Share Via