Ensure that lab-grown viruses do not get a chance to escape
Safety may need tightening the regulation of high-risk lab research
Researchers at Boston University sparked alarming headlines this week by creating a more lethal version of the Omicron variant of covid. At the heart of the uproar is the fact that they didn’t have any obligation to inform anyone beyond an internal review board about what they were doing. Some officials at the US National Institutes of Health only heard about the research through the media.