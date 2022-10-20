Ensure that lab-grown viruses do not get a chance to escape

The debate has also put ‘gain of function’ research back in an unflattering spotlight. That term isn’t well defined, but generally refers to research that alters viruses to change what they’re capable of doing. Such experiments have been very controversial, including an endeavour to create bird flu viruses that can be transmitted between mammals, attempts to alter bat coronaviruses to infect human cells, and experiments aimed at finding new possible iterations of Sars-CoV-2. But ‘gain of function’ might also describe techniques that use altered viruses to deliver gene therapy to treat cancer and hereditary diseases. With such a broad definition, it’s not feasible or in the public’s best interest to ban all gain-of-function research. One solution could be to have a body like the Office of Science and Technology Assessment to judge whether experiments using live viruses are safe enough. That’s something Rutgers University biologist Richard Ebright suggested to me last year. That way, independent experts can weigh the risks and benefits of research with public safety as the overriding goal.