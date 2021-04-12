Envy of Elon Musk is growing in the country of Yuri Gagarin

Space lore remains powerful and Gagarin a national hero. Most Russians still believe their country is a leader at the final frontier. Moscow even christened its first approved covid vaccine after Sputnik, the satellite whose launch in 1957 terrified the West. And while President Vladimir Putin is not an interplanetary travel enthusiast, he is keenly aware of the military and geopolitical implications of a space programme. But Russia is not the force it was. It has been hurt by Western sanctions. Worse, a combination of bureaucracy, military secrecy and a state-dominated economy have failed to foster private space enterprises of the kind driving innovation in the US. In the East, Beijing, which launched its first satellite in 1970, is making an audacious bid to orbit, land and release a rover on Mars, in time for its Communist Party’s 100th anniversary.

