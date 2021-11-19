Equalisation levy: Prevailing issues

The question whether the ECO will be eligible to claim the FTC of EL paid will depend on the local tax laws in home jurisdiction. It is pertinent to note that taxes covered under the respective Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAA) entered into between India and foreign countries have been specifically defined and generally do not cover the EL. Therefore, it is likely that the tax credit may not be available for the EL paid in India, because EL has been introduced as a separate Chapter in the Finance Act and does not form part of the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961 (ITA).