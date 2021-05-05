Equitable vaccination coverage is among our biggest challenges

The second key challenge the government faces is that of bridging the rural-urban divide in vaccination coverage. As per estimates, there are nearly 850 million people in India who are aged 18 years or above, of which almost 70% reside in rural areas. While the decision to partner with private health care providers is welcome, it also poses a new problem for which states need to be prepared. As data reveals, there is an under-provisioning of private healthcare providers in rural areas. States with higher rural populations tend to have fewer private hospitals per million people. The situation appears to be exactly opposite for government hospitals, where we see better coverage in states with higher rural populations. One may tentatively infer two conclusions based on these numbers. First, as the vaccination drive gathers pace, we may see urban India, which accounts for most of the country’s private healthcare providers, surging ahead at the expense of their rural counterparts. Second, government hospitals will continue to play a crucial role in the success of the vaccination drive in the second phase and in bridging some of the urban-rural divide. However, it may not still be enough to ensure timely vaccination of rural India’s vulnerable population.