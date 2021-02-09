Estate planning is not just for those with huge assets

Notwithstanding your age, it is vital that as soon as you have an asset and a desired beneficiary, you should immediately consider putting a plan in place. Let us understand the importance of an estate plan through a case study. Mr Sharma was a senior executive with a multi-national company who passed away intestate in his mid-30s leaving behind his estate for his mother, wife and minor children. Since he was quite young, he didn’t feel it necessary to create his will and hence all his assets got distributed equally among his heirs as per the succession laws. The entire burden of managing the financial affairs of the family fell predominantly on the shoulders of his wife. However, she didn’t have complete independence to deal with the assets as they were held jointly with her mother-in-law and minor children. To generate liquidity, she wished to sell a few real estate properties that required her to obtain court permission, a prerequisite to sell the property of a minor. Further, Mr Sharma had not appointed nominees for all his financial assets, including employee stock options (Esops) which were held with a financial institution in the US. The financial institutions in India required the letter of administration (LoA), which is an order issued by the court when an individual passes away intestate confirming the rightful legatees of the estate. The process to obtain an LoA usually takes almost a year, hence nominations play a pivotal role for ease of access to funds by the family. Further, since Esops were held with a foreign institution in the US that had no nomination, it required additional administrative requirements such a medallion guarantee stamp. A medallion signature guarantee is a special stamp that confirms that the signature authorizing the transfer is genuine and that the signer has the legal capacity and authority to sign the document. This case clearly depicts the complexities that can arise for your loved ones if the necessary planning is not undertaken.