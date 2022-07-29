Ethical digital twins can help make India disease poor4 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 01:24 AM IST
- It is expected that digital twins will be an integral part of future medicine
Imagine the digital representation of a physical object such as an aircraft engine; its virtual replica or a “digital twin" could be used to predict and avert catastrophic failures. Science fiction? No, it is already happening. Fuelled by large amounts of data, the internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), remarkable progress has been made in our ability to generate models that can predict future events in near real-time for a variety of critical systems. This is one of the top 10 future technology trends in engineering that is also coming to MedTech.