Ethical digital twins can help make India disease poor

Yet, it is equally true that excess information that is not actionable is dangerous and unlikely to lead to patient benefit. Many variations in the genome inform only of distant risks, such as those of breast cancer or Alzheimer’s disease, and that too in terms of widely ranged odds. While a few mutations do reliably inform of genetic disease, the fact remains that actionable disease risks remain mostly unchanged before and after genome sequencing, except for families with known heritable genetic diseases. In many situations, it is not clear what one should do, even with reliable genetic risk information. Consider the case of a young girl found to have a BRCA2 genetic mutation that increases the risk for breast or ovarian cancer later in life. What exactly is to be done?

