Ethnic wear segment is winning the race

Ethnic wear saw a comeback in the 2000s when India started to feel proud of its roots, said Sahni. The IT and retail boom brought the young to metros from small towns. While the earlier generations who moved to big cities for jobs tried to assimilate by mimicking metro consumers in habits, the newer generations changed that, he said. “Today, our news, films, food celebrate small-town India. The young are confident of their fashion, too," he said.

