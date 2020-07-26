Opinion | Europe gives itself a roof over its head and a new calling card

Twenty-seven of them in all shapes, sizes and egos went in through the eye of the needle and emerged victorious on the other side, occupying the stadium with their hands and heads held high. Late last week, the European Union’s (EU) 27 countries gave themselves €750 billion to heal, help and recover from covid, but also introduced the world to the noble notion of shared debt and solidarity. In a world torn by bilateral interests hitting at the roots of multilateralism, and a United States’ Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping threatening war and sanctions with almost every breath, a doddering Europe would have meant a Brussels gasping for breath at a time it could least afford to. When EU Council president Charles Michael tweeted the single word “Deal" at 5.31am last Tuesday, it was as if the continent was reborn. Much remains to be done, and the road ahead will neither be easy nor without doubt and distress. But the quarrels will most likely be more on economics and less on politics. The enemy—China—is outside.