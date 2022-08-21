Europe needs a reality check as its winter threatens to bite

Still, it would be silly and short-sighted for Diaz Ayuso and Madrid to go without restrictions. And the bickering goes beyond Spain’s borders. In France, President Emmanuel Macron is to due to unveil a plan for “sobriété énergétique" that is virtually a clone of the Spanish measures. He is likely to encounter the same resistance. His nemesis, Marine le Pen, argues European sanctions on Russian energy have backfired and the French will be left footing the bill this winter. With electricity wholesale costs hitting fresh highs for Paris, Le Pen is looking to sway working class voters by presenting herself as the candidate of purchasing power.