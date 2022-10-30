Europe’s Nato ‘gardeners’ can’t deny what they sowed5 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 10:39 PM IST
Assumptions of the West being a garden against an unruly jungle could explain Europe’s crisis of war today
Europe is a garden and most of the rest of the world is a jungle that could invade this garden. Thus spake Josep Borrell, foreign policy chief of the EU some days ago, addressing a gathering of young European diplomats. He then exhorted his audience to “go to the jungle"—“Your duty will not be to take care of the garden itself but (of) the jungle outside."