Europe’s Nato ‘gardeners’ can’t deny what they sowed

EU countries are buying gas at sky-high rates from the US and China, which is reselling Russian gas to them at a nice profit. Five weeks ago, the Nordstream pipelines, the main arteries carrying Russian gas to Europe and in which German companies have invested billions of euros, were sabotaged. This has two consequences. One, Russia loses quite a bit of the leverage it still had over Europe, which has been scrambling to find other gas supplies to tide over the winter. Two, the EU gets locked into the sanctions regime, since lifting embargoes will still keep it cut off from Russian gas transported directly and at a much lower cost. Both Russia and Europe are losers here. But someone must have scored a win.