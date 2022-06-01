EU leaders have finally agreed to ban most Russian oil imports, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions aimed at eroding the Kremlin’s capacity to fund its brutal war in Ukraine. It’s an imperfect solution that comes late, makes multiple concessions that draw out timelines and caves to Hungary’s demands for exemptions. Sanctioning gas, where infrastructure ties Russia tighter to European purchases, remains off the table. It’s a big step forward nonetheless.

First, the flaws. Monday’s deal was rather late. Europe has for months expressed outrage over the Kremlin’s actions while also making hefty payments for imported Russian oil and gas. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, EU countries have paid Moscow €57 billion for fossil fuels since the invasion—an untenable moral and diplomatic position. For gas, the plan is still to reduce demand and increase non-Russian supply, which the Commission optimistically hopes can pave the way to a dramatic reduction in imports this year, and eventual independence.

More troubling, after impressive early displays of unity and speed, the unseemly haggling in the run-up to this deal exposed fractures in Europe that will only encourage Moscow. Discussions ended with significant concessions to Hungary’s Viktor Orban, who was able to block an agreement for weeks and put his interests ahead of collective security. As a result, the sanctions will only include oil delivered by sea, with “a temporary exception" for pipeline oil that leaders will come back to “as soon as possible." The written statement also outlines emergency measures “to ensure security of supply" in response to Orban’s demands that he be allowed options if pipeline supplies are interrupted.

Other compromises will drag out some measures imposed so they don’t take effect until six or eight months after the proposal is adopted. Important and bold steps, like a plan to ban the EU shipping industry from carrying Russian crude, have been dropped.

None of this should take away from what is still a significant achievement. An energy embargo, even an imperfect one, is painful for the Kremlin—and is an important signal of intent. This one, if pledges from Germany and Poland to wean themselves off pipeline oil are fulfilled, should cover 90% of Russian oil imports to Europe by year-end.

The impact on markets for oil and oil products could be dramatic. Russia is by some margin the world’s largest net exporter of petroleum products in the world. European imports of Russian diesel account for about a fifth of global trade in that product. Almost all of that will be shut down in a matter of months. Futures contracts for European diesel, which averaged $630 a tonne over the past decade, are now trading at about twice that. Inventories in Europe’s big oil trading hub are at levels last seen in a sustained way in 2008, when Brent crude peaked at $146 a barrel.

A repeat isn’t impossible. Brent is already at $124. In the event of an embargo like the one we’re now seeing, it could hit $150 by July, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies estimated earlier this month. That’s likely to squeeze diesel-dependent heavy industry in the EU (already struggling with high prices) and drive up inflation further.

In the short term, Europe may get hurt while Russia benefits from higher prices. The long term picture, however, looks bad for Moscow. It cannot simply turn off supply temporarily without consequences, and sanctions on maritime insurance will prove hard to circumvent, choking its oil trade.

Yes, gas is absent. Russia is the biggest exporter of gas and Europe is its biggest customer, and it’s true that other than shelving the Nordstream-2 pipeline, Europe has shied away from restricting imports. It may still have to turn to Russia to fill underground gas storage before winter.

But the wider package includes other irritants, like removing more banks, including Sberbank, Russia’s largest, from the Swift payments system. Sanctions have a patchy record of getting states to change their behaviour—especially authoritarian governments involved in activities they perceive as core national interests—but the aim is now clearly to isolate and drain the Kremlin’s financial wellsprings. Despite a lofty rouble, propped up by capital controls, and a chunky current account surplus, measures imposed by Brussels, Washington and their partners are already working. The impact of restrictions on component imports have already shown the limits of Russia’s import substitution efforts. Aeroflot PJSC may soon be forced to cannibalize planes for parts, for example.

Warfare has always been dependent on money. By cutting off the flow of dollars into the Kremlin’s coffers, Europe makes it that much harder for Russia to sustain its belligerence. Even flawed sanctions are better than none at all.

Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and editorial board member covering foreign affairs and climate