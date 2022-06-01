Europe’s Russian oil embargo will hit the Kremlin’s finances

The impact on markets for oil and oil products could be dramatic. Russia is by some margin the world’s largest net exporter of petroleum products in the world. European imports of Russian diesel account for about a fifth of global trade in that product. Almost all of that will be shut down in a matter of months. Futures contracts for European diesel, which averaged $630 a tonne over the past decade, are now trading at about twice that. Inventories in Europe’s big oil trading hub are at levels last seen in a sustained way in 2008, when Brent crude peaked at $146 a barrel.

