Even big data can’t foretell who’ll win the White House

But this year, a number of surprises lurk before election day on 3 November. It has been over a hundred years since a pandemic played a role in a US election, and there is simply no data on which to base an empirical analysis of how pandemics may favour a challenger over an incumbent. Second, while the stock market has been sizzling, the economy has clearly not, and the cost in terms of job losses is staggering. No one really knows how these economic indicators influence an election when they are in such stark contrast to one another. Third, the US has been roiled by protests and hard crackdowns that are more reminiscent of the ones seen in China 30 years ago than anything the US has itself witnessed since the civil rights uprisings of the 1960s. And, last but not least, fierce battles rage over whether Americans can exercise their right to vote during the pandemic by posting in their ballots, rather than risk infection by going to possibly-crowded ballot booths.