Even fair differential pricing could be seen as unfair

The dental pain has been unbearable for months, and so a visit to a dentist was unavoidable. We started chatting about work, among other things. I went back after a couple of days to this well-established clinic and was informed that laser treatment was required. A price was quoted which appeared to be on a higher side. Later that day, on a call I informed them that I had changed my mind since that particular treatment wasn’t absolutely necessary. To my surprise, I was offered a discount. This was my first experience of explicit price discrimination in dental services. My lower willingness to pay had led to a reduction in the price. Would I have been asked to pay the higher price in the first place had I not revealed that I am a working professional?