Opinion | Even if kathak on a handset can’t replace the real thing

There is also the usual prejudice one has to face on why Western music is relevant at the NCPA. My answer is simple. It is one of the greatest art forms recognized universally, and if all the five continents have their own symphony orchestras, why should India or indeed south Asia be deprived of this vital aspect of global culture. Thus was formed the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), which had fortuitous beginnings. Having heard Marat Bisengaliev’s superb leadership of a small group of string players at a concert in London, I brought my proposal to Dr Bhabha, who agreed that the music director should be invited for a concert to evaluate them. After three visits, I asked if Marat would consider forming a professional orchestra but with as many Indians as possible. He agreed, subject to quality—and the rest is history.