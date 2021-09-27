Evergrande: China may have left the barn door open for too long

That said, the long read authored by James Kynge and Sun Yu for the Financial Times is perceptive (‘Evergrande and the end of China’s ‘build, build, build’ model’, 22 September). It is still not too late to read Kynge’s book, China Shakes the World, first published in 2006. The book was a revelation. His and Yu’s article touches upon the impact of Evergrande and other developments on China’s economy and its potential growth in the years ahead. Its potential annual growth could decline to between 1% and 4%. Together with a declining birth rate and lower migration to urban centres, land sales by local governments could fall, drastically curtailing a big source of revenue for them. Their overt and hidden debt could make Evergrande look like a paragon of financial virtue.

