Evergrande got a free pass of sorts from Chinese authorities

Hui persevered. He ticked all the right boxes. He was ‘woke’, in Communist party terms, even before Xi Jinping decided to wake the country to its old socialist values. A party member for more than 35 years, the 62-year-old Hui was already speaking of “common prosperity" in 2018. In 2020, with $465 million in donations, Hui ranked as China’s most charitable person for the fourth year in a row. He was proactive with the covid pandemic, contributing cash to Wuhan one day after its lockdown and donating millions of dollars to medical research. Hui was given a much coveted spot at the Tiananmen Square gate tower at the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic on 1 October 2019, and again, at the Party’s 100th birthday party this July. In that way, he was more enlightened than other Chinese tycoons, such as Jack Ma.