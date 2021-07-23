Every move you make, the spider's watching you

But even with that spectacular capability, perhaps what’s most unusual about these spiders are their large eyes—relatively large, of course. They have four pairs of them. In the largest pair, scientists have counted about 7,000 photoreceptor cells in each eye. That’s a striking number in an organ that’s only about half a millimetre in diameter. This density of photoreceptors gives these spiders truly remarkable eyesight: their “spatial acuity"—in essence, the ability to detect the shape of objects—is estimated to be as good as a cat’s or a pigeon’s. They can see colour, sense depth and are known to follow prey with their eyes—until, presumably, that final great leap to catch them. Besides, the four pairs together give the spiders nearly 360° vision. They are also famous for using their eyes in courtship “dances", which puts in mind a hundred Bollywood films in which lovey-dovey couples eye each other coyly.