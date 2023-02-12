Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023-24 speech mentions the word “capital" almost 15 times in the context of capital outlay or capital expenditure, lower than only “infrastructure" or “green", underlining her government’s economic policy thrust over the next year. A day earlier, even the Economic Survey 2022-23 singled out rising capital outlays and capex over the past two years as a critical ingredient for future economic growth.

The government’s thrust on increasing capex is well intended. The Economic Survey states: “A capex thrust in the last two budgets of the Government of India was… part of a strategic package aimed at crowding-in private investment into an economic landscape broadened by the vacation of non-strategic PSEs (disinvestment) and idling public sector assets." The survey even asserts that India’s economic output will grow by four times the capex amount.

Theoretically, there can be no argument with the government focusing on capex to kick-start growth or crowding in private investment. Even the survey is correct in maintaining that capital expenditure has a multiplier effect on the economic output, though there can be a minor quibble about the extent of the multiplier. Yet, unfortunately, both the budget and the survey have missed out on one critical ingredient for increased spending, especially on the capital account: savings.

The gross savings rate has been in a secular decline. In the six years between 2014-15 and 2019-20, the economy’s gross savings rate has come down from 32.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 29.9%. It declined further during 2020-21 to 28.2% of GDP, but it is best to exclude the year because the sudden pandemic-imparted shock rendered it unfit for comparison. Household savings form the bulwark of the economy’s gross savings rate, but that too has shown signs of stagnation. At 19.6% of GDP during 2014-15, household savings dipped to 18.1% during 2016-17 before recovering to 19.6% by 2019-20.

A June 2020 paper (bit.ly/3RBDWey) by three Reserve Bank of India staffers had found a strong, long-run association between domestic savings and investment rates, especially during episodes of global financial market volatility, and had concluded: “As physical capital formation revives, it should also be backed by a commensurate rise in domestic savings for sustained long-run growth. At the same time, it is important to enhance the efficiency of domestic financial system to improve the allocation of resources to the most productive sectors."

It is, therefore, surprising that the budget lacks any push to create or incentivize additional savings, especially since the focus is on additional capex investments. In fact, the government’s new tax regime seeks to do away with the tried and tested method of promoting household savings. The strategy to shift households away from directed and incentive-based savings schemes to market-related savings seems tied to a global economic philosophy that has come under increased interrogation.

The finance minister, to be sure, has introduced some savings schemes in the budget. But it can also be argued that these schemes leave little real returns in the hands of savers after adjusting for inflation and taxes. This, actually, seems to ring true for most fixed-income savings instruments. It also speaks to the growing public affirmation for a return to the old pension scheme, regardless of its deleterious impact on the fiscal position; incidentally, sensing the public’s growing acceptance for the reversal, even ruling party members have now joined the old-pension bandwagon in some states.

Several reports in the past have pointed out how tax incentives tend to drive savings to only assets that offer tax breaks, thereby distorting the playing field by creating an artificial hierarchy of preferences that is not market determined. It is also considered inefficient as it diverts financial flows away from “better" financial instruments. The argument is built on certain assumptions and seems better suited for a stage of development different from India’s. The additional argument that household savings behaviour is not influenced by inducements is somewhat eroded by the current sluggish growth in bank deposits despite an increase in interest rates.

Unfortunately, the new tax design further accentuates the inequitable treatment between individuals and corporates. This year’s receipts budget shows 961,279 companies paid tax at an effective rate (including surcharge and cess) of only 22.2% during 2021-22, down from 22.54% in the previous year. Worse, for the 517 companies with pre-tax profits of over ₹500 crore, the effective tax rate was only 19.14%. The low tax effective rates were due to subsidies and exemptions to the corporate sector. The document justifies the concessions as necessary for the development of certain chosen sectors which, otherwise, might not have happened or would have been undertaken at a much lower scale.

Nothing wrong with that, per se. The role of public finance in developing economies is to use taxation as an instrument to achieve economic growth, and provide for balanced and equitable distribution of income and wealth. And yet, ironically, while the government is trying to discourage savings-related tax concessions for households, it has no compunctions continuing with tax exemptions for the corporate sector. A mix of breaks is perhaps needed for both firms and households to accelerate growth, especially to exorcise rising unemployment and stagnating incomes.