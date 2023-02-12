Everybody forgot about savings in the din over capex
The gross savings rate has been in a secular decline. In the six years between 2014-15 and 2019-20, the economy’s gross savings rate has come down from 32.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 29.9%
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023-24 speech mentions the word “capital" almost 15 times in the context of capital outlay or capital expenditure, lower than only “infrastructure" or “green", underlining her government’s economic policy thrust over the next year. A day earlier, even the Economic Survey 2022-23 singled out rising capital outlays and capex over the past two years as a critical ingredient for future economic growth.
