Everybody forgot about savings in the din over capex

Several reports in the past have pointed out how tax incentives tend to drive savings to only assets that offer tax breaks, thereby distorting the playing field by creating an artificial hierarchy of preferences that is not market determined. It is also considered inefficient as it diverts financial flows away from “better" financial instruments. The argument is built on certain assumptions and seems better suited for a stage of development different from India’s. The additional argument that household savings behaviour is not influenced by inducements is somewhat eroded by the current sluggish growth in bank deposits despite an increase in interest rates.