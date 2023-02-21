Evolution of sovereign digital currency in India: The Taxation Angle

You must be wondering how a sovereign currency can be taxed. Let me clarify that the holding of and /or transacting in a sovereign currency, in digital form or otherwise, will not give rise to any taxable event, and will not generate any direct income tax or goods and services tax (GST) liability, with ‘currency’ being categorically placed outside the scope and ambit of ‘capital asset’ under section 2(14) and virtual digital asset under section 2(47A) in the Income Tax Act and ‘supply of goods or services’ in the GST Act.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}