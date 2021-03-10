Consumers are feeling cheated at the gas station. Investors are returning empty-handed from government bond auctions. The Indian state is struggling to make its fiscal math work without short-changing the first group or disappointing the second. Each of these discontents could curtail a still-unfinished recovery from the massive covid disruption. But you wouldn’t see any of those concerns reflected in the stock market, which is floating on $85 billion of liquidity pumped into the banking system in less than two years. At the height of the optimism around the 2014 election that brought Narendra Modi to power, the Nifty 50 index peaked at a price-to-earnings ratio of 23. The multiple is currently at 36 and rising.

The liquidity magic isn’t working on bond markets, though. Steepening US long-term yields, an offshoot of vaccine optimism and hardening inflation expectations, are setting the stage for a sell-off in emerging-market debt. In India, the story is different. The entire yield curve has moved higher. This isn’t a sign of optimism about growth, but a worry about rising oil prices and the hard-to-square arithmetic of next fiscal year’s targeted budget deficit of 6.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), on top of an expected 9.5% shortfall in 2020-21.

Since the government announced those figures, only two-fifths of the sovereign notes put up for sale have been bought by investors. The rest of the auctions were partially cancelled or devolved on primary dealers. Investor anxiety has a lot to do with gasoline and the strain it’s putting on stretched household budgets. Monday’s price of ₹97.6 a litre in Mumbai was 65% higher than in New York. Between 2012 and 2014, when crude oil was hovering near the $100 level, the average price gap between the two cities was 30%.

The discontent caused by that surge was blamed by Modi’s campaign on the previous government’s policies. But after he came to power, his administration didn’t pass on the subsequent decline in international crude prices to consumers. It kept most of the windfall and spent it. Six years ago, fuel taxes made up less than 10% of the Indian government’s revenue. Now, they account for almost 20%.

More than half of what customers pay goes into the kitties of federal and state authorities. Had petroleum products been put under the goods and services tax (GST) at India’s top rate of 28%, the burden on consumers today would have been no more than ₹75 per litre from an average imported crude oil cost of $60 a barrel, according to State Bank of India economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh. State governments, which were giving up most of their local levies for a share of that nationwide consumption tax, didn’t want to lose all leverage over their revenue. So petroleum products were kept out of the GST. But the new system didn’t live up to its billing, leading to a 1% of GDP revenue shortfall in 2018-19.

Then came covid, which created a new fault line of vulnerability. It runs from consumers suffering high fuel prices to a government that can’t afford to cut fuel taxes, lest the bond market is spooked further. On this fractured ground sits a state-dominated banking system that has yet to account for most pandemic-related stress. When it eventually does, weak consumer demand and small-and-midsize firms propped up by emergency state-guaranteed loans could lead to a fresh wave of loan losses.

A 2.4% decline in private consumption last quarter “and reports of rising urban utility-bill defaults and social security withdrawals point towards stress among retail customers", according to Fitch Ratings, which estimates a hole of $15 billion to $58 billion in government-controlled banks’ capital base under varying degrees of loan losses. That dwarfs the $5.5 billion of new capital New Delhi has promised them.

Amid the celebratory noises coming from liquidity-fuelled equity markets, it’s worth remembering that covid hasn’t gone away yet. After almost normalizing in February, economic activity is again almost 5 percentage points below the pre-pandemic usual, according to the Nomura India Business Resumption Index. Consumer sentiment is improving, but only a narrow elite is in a mood to splurge. Just 5% of Indians believe that now is a good time to buy consumer durables, according to Mahesh Vyas at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

This sobering reality is finding expression in the apprehensions of global debt investors. They have pulled out more than $14 billion from India in the past 12 months even as the local equity market has had $29 billion of net inflows from overseas. The latter may get more attention, but what buoyant stock prices are serving up as optimism over resurgent corporate earnings is just weak, watery tea. For more reliable signals, it’s the bond-market leaves that are worth reading.

Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via