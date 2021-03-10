Examine India’s bond market to read its economic tea leaves

More than half of what customers pay goes into the kitties of federal and state authorities. Had petroleum products been put under the goods and services tax (GST) at India’s top rate of 28%, the burden on consumers today would have been no more than ₹75 per litre from an average imported crude oil cost of $60 a barrel, according to State Bank of India economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh. State governments, which were giving up most of their local levies for a share of that nationwide consumption tax, didn’t want to lose all leverage over their revenue. So petroleum products were kept out of the GST. But the new system didn’t live up to its billing, leading to a 1% of GDP revenue shortfall in 2018-19.