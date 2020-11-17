Expand the ‘missing middle’ to fix our problem of job creation

The average Indian enterprise is too small to be an engine of job growth, especially for jobs that are highly productive through strong links with the global economy. For example, the sixth economic census conducted a few years ago showed that the average Indian firm employs just 2.24 workers. Less than 2% of all economic establishments in India have more than 10 workers. The contrast with China is telling. In the garments sector, for instance, as my colleagues from IDFC Institute noted in a 2017 report prepared for Niti Aayog, most workers in India are employed by firms with less than eight people while most workers in China are employed by firms with 51-2,000 people.