Does nuclear power have a role in our climate change strategy?1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:10 AM IST
India should expand its share of nuclear power beyond its current 3% and consider allowing private sector participation in the industry, according to former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek S. Ahluwalia and other experts. The country needs to move beyond its "public sector monopoly" and create a regulatory authority to enforce safety standards, they said. India's recent announcement that state-owned National Thermal Power Corp and Nuclear Power Corp of India will jointly develop nuclear power plants should be welcomed, but a more flexible approach is needed, they added.
The threat of climate change has prompted much needed action to expand capacity in renewable energy (RE) generation, mainly wind and solar, to meet the net zero target. But we also need to consider the role that nuclear power can play. The recent announcement that National Thermal Power Corp (NTPC) and Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL) will jointly develop nuclear power plants should therefore be welcomed. But does it do enough?
