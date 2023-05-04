Does nuclear power have a role in our climate change strategy?

The safety issue is easily shown to be overstated. Although Germany has shut down its last reactors, other advanced countries are working to scale them up. France relies on nuclear energy for about 70% of its power and expects to continue at this level. The US gets 20% of its electricity from nuclear power and this could increase in the future. The UK, South Korea and even Japan—the site of the 2011 Fukushima accident—are planning to increase the share of nuclear power in their electricity mix.