Expect a doom loop to spell a stagflationary debt crisis

To be sure, rising inflation reduces the true value of bank liabilities (deposits) by upping their ‘deposit franchise’, an asset that is not on their balance sheet. Since banks still pay near 0% on most of their deposits, even though overnight rates have risen to 4% or more, this asset’s value rises when interest rates are higher. Indeed, some estimates suggest that rising rates have increased US banks’ total deposit-franchise value by about $1.75 trillion. But this asset exists only if deposits remain with banks as rates rise, and we now know from Silicon Valley Bank and other US regional banks that such stickiness is far from assured. If depositors flee, the deposit franchise evaporates, and the unrealized losses on securities must be realized as banks sell them to meet withdrawal demands. Bankruptcy then becomes unavoidable.