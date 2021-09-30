Expect a fierce contest to unfold for IPL media rights

For starters, the incumbent rights’ holder Star itself, now backed by the might of Walt Disney Company, cannot be dismissed. Although Disney is more process driven and many feel that it may rethink its investments in sports, others argue that Hotstar’s reach was built on the back of IPL. And Disney itself has publicly stated its intention to grow the streaming business. A sports business specialist said the company is likely to bid for both the TV and streaming rights of the T20 league.