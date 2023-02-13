Tis the season to be jolly. Yes, Christmas and the holiday season are over, but I am ecstatic that the awards season has begun that helps exalt the mood, post the lull that follows the end of holidays. The excitement is palpable and the numerous award ceremonies lined up to reward the best of talent and films of the previous year is a magnificent beginning to a new year. I have been binge-watching The Offer on Apple TV, starring Miles Teller, that chronicles how Paramount Studios green-lit and turned Mario Puzo’s novel The Godfather into a film, and the hardships they had to endure. Its adaptation into a script, the choice of director, cast, crew, locations and the endless pool of talent that goes into making a film were notable, and for the sweat, grit and tribulation to be acknowledged and rewarded must have enormous value in terms of validation.

While Hollywood has myriad award ceremonies beginning early January, the ones to watch out for are the Golden Globes and Academy of Motion

Picture Arts and Sciences. The latter, now in its 95th year, popularly known as ‘The Oscars’, describes its purpose as “To recognize and uphold excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, inspire imagination, and connect the world through the medium of motion picture."

This year, both the 80th Golden Globes and the 28th Critic’s Choice awards brought accolades for Indian cinema, with RRR taking home a Globe for best original song and Critic’s Choice award for best foreign film and best original song. A.R. Rahman had won a best original score Golden Globe and Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009, and back in 1982, Gandhi won a slew of awards, including best foreign film. We have reasons beyond RRR’s music to rejoice this year, as Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers has an Oscar nomination for best documentary short film and Shaunak Sens’ All That Breathes has one for best documentary feature.

The Golden Globes, well attended this year after last year’s controversy, are bestowed by the Hollywood foreign press association, a jury of 105 members as of 2022, and are considered as a precursor to the highly coveted Oscars a month later.

After a compromised Oscar ceremony in 2021 during the pandemic and the shock of ‘slapgate’ last year, I hope this year’s ceremony, scheduled on 12 March and to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will bring back Hollywood’s resplendent charm, the dazzling red carpet couture, hilarious gags and mesmerizing performances. In this new world of multiple OTT platforms and surfeit of content hurled at us, the viewership for the ceremony has dwindled from a 2014 peak of 40 million to just 15 million last year. But I still wake up fervently on that Monday morning at 5am to watch the ceremony and keep a scorecard of my own predictions.

This year, Everything Everywhere, All at Once leads with 11 nominations, followed by 9 each for the war drama All Quiet on the Western Front and relationship drama The Banshees of Insherin. We have two sequels, Avatar 2 and Maverick, nominated for best picture, and two foreign language films nominated in the best picture category.

So, at the 95th Academy Awards, in the four top categories, the Oscar may go to...

Best Film: Among the 10 films nominated in this category, the top three in contention for the top Oscar are Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemens, loosely based on Spielberg’s own childhood about a boy growing up in the post-World War II era, and how he discovers the power of movies and its influence on him. The film won the Golden Globe this year. Nominated multiple times, Spielberg’s disturbing but exceptional World War II drama Schindler’s List had won the best picture award in 1994. The Banshees of Inisherin is a story of how one of two lifelong friends abruptly ends their friendship. It won Golden Globes for best picture and comedy. Everything Everywhere, All at Once is a bizarre tale about a middle-aged Chinese immigrant faced with many challenges and how she witnesses alternate lifestyles in a parallel universe. It won Critics Choice this year. It also gets my vote for best picture.

Best Actor: This year’s contest seems narrow, between Austin Butler for Elvis, who won the Golden Globe, and Brendon Fraser for The Whale, who won Critic’s Choice. A probable third could be Colin Farell. Austin Butlers’ transformation as Elvis is one of the most incredible performances of the year, and strangely, he is still ‘in character’ it seems, with his southern US accent intact for his Golden Globe acceptance speech. Brendon Fraser’s performance and physical transformation were both laudable and astounding, but I was left wanting more, from the film and him. I am ambivalent between the two, but my vote would go to Brendon Fraser, as I think the Academy sometimes tends to reward some actors for their body of work, and not just for that film.

Best Actress: This category also comes down to two performances. Cate Blanchett for Tar, for her exceptional performance as Lydia Tar, one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the first female director of a major German orchestra. Cate won both the Globe and Critic Choice awards, and if she wins, this will be her third Oscar. There’s also Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere..., who is the first Southeast Asian actress to be nominated and won the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy. My vote goes to Michelle for her virtuoso performance .

Best Director: Now this a perplexing category for me. The first of two front-runners seems to be Steven Spielberg, for whom this is a 9th nomination in this category. Although he won a Golden Globe (drama), I wasn’t fully invested in the film and don’t consider The Fablemans his best work. The other are Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere, which won the Golden Globes (comedy) and Critics’ Choice awards, and my vote goes to them.

Whatever the Oscar outcomes, to quote from The Fablemens, “Movies are dreams... that you’ll never forget!" See you on 12 March.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli is joint managing director, PVR Ltd.