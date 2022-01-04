Expect a torrid pace of policy action in our tech space

Last year there was a lot of buzz around Web 3.0. While it was not immediately clear that everyone was speaking about exactly the same thing, what everyone seemed to agree on was that its arrival was imminent. If our past experience with Second Life is anything to go by, all this will mean, in the short term, that there will be a gold rush on virtual real estate as businesses hurry to establish their presence in the Metaverse. As exciting as this sounds, there is still a long way to go before these technologies can enter into the mainstream—and since its likely that the final shape of the Metaverse will be quite different from what we are being shown, it might be best to wait and watch.