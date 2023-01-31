Expect action on our aim of carbon neutrality by 2070
The survey outlines steps taken and the strategy being adopted to meet India’s climate goals
The recent net-zero carbon emission pledges of major economies across the world respond to the growing threat of global warming and associated climate change. There is, however, a significant difference. While many developed economies have already peaked in their annual carbon emissions decades ago—some of them in the 1970s—it is an enormous task for developing economies such as India, which have a small share in the planet’s cumulative emissions and are yet to reach peak levels, to achieve carbon neutrality. The green energy-based low-carbon development strategy now being advocated globally marks a paradigm shift from the fossil fuel-backed industrial growth of the past. Developing countries such as India have to address this challenge through access to appropriate technology and financial resources at a reasonable cost.
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more